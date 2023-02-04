Two people were killed and three others injured in an avalanche that hit a village in Raghistan district of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, an official said on Saturday.

The avalanche took place in Sar Asyab area late Friday following a snowfall, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official said that the two victims, including a woman, were killed on the spot.

An extreme chilly weather and snowfall swept through parts of Afghanistan since the first week of January as temperatures plunged to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

According to officials, more than 170 people have died due to the extreme cold.

