The J&K Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Monday issued avalanche warning for different areas of the UT and advised people in these areas not to venture out unnecessarily.

“High danger level avalanche is likely to occur 2,500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts in next 24 hours,” it warned, adding a “medium danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 1,500 to 2,500 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, and Ramban districts in next 24 hours”.

Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 1,500 metres over Anantnag district in next 24 hours,” it added.

The advisory asked people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

20230130-174602