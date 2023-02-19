WORLD

Avalanches, flash flood destroy 20 houses in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rainfall that triggered avalanches and flash flood has inflicted property damages and rendered scores of people homeless in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said Sunday.

Mawlawi Mohammad Akram Akbari, provincial government director for Natural Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs, said the downpour occurred in Kofab district of Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province on Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The avalanches and flooding caused by the downpour that swept across Chantio village of Kofab district Saturday afternoon completely destroyed 20 houses, 25 shops and 600 acres of farmland, rendering scores of people homeless, the official said.

Calling for providing assistances to the affected families, the official warned that overlooking the miseries of the disaster-affected families would lead to a tragedy in the ill-fated village.

According to Akbari, a tremor also destroyed 75 residential houses in and outside provincial capital Faizabad couple of days ago.

Heavy snowfall, freezing weather and avalanches have killed nearly 200 people including children in the chilly winter across Afghanistan over the past one month.

20230219-144405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tropical storm affects daily life in Iran

    Innovative tool to raise awareness about migratory birds

    Interpol issues red notice for crypto firm Terraform founder Do Kwon

    Foxconn tweaks iPhone 14 production lines to build more Pro models...