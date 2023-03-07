Avani Prashanth, the recently crowned individual winner at the Queen Sirikit Cup, and the US-based Anika Varma, will spearhead the Indian challenge at the 2023 edition of the high profile Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC).

Avani, now ranked 77th the best among all Indians, last month won the Queen Sirikit Cup’s individual section by 10 shots, beating numerous higher ranked players.

Anika, whose ninth place in 2021 is the best by an Indian at this annual competition, is back to the event after a year’s gap.

The Indian team comprises Avani Prashanth, Anika Varma, Nishna Patel, Mannat Brar, Vidhatri Urs and Lavanya Jadon. The Indian Golf Union has sent Amanpreet Kaur as the manager.

The field has 85 players from 22 countries and it includes 18 from the World’s Top-100.

The WAAP has the most attractive set of prizes in terms of the opportunities it gives the players. The winner gets an exemption into three Majors. They are the AIG Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship. In addition the winner gets to play the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, the Hana Financial Group Championship and the Women’s Australian Open.

Rianne, who was tied third in Manila, added, “I am not familiar with her, but knowing that we have a great competitor in the field just keeps the competitive juices flowing, so it’s going to be a good tournament this week.”

Rin Yoshida is the highest-ranked player at WAGR No. four, and she will be playing only her second tournament outside Japan. It’s a similar story with Yahui Zhang of China has won nine WAGR events in her home country to climb to number 34. She also played at the Queen Sirikit Cup in Philippines last month.

