INDIA

Avanish Awasthi retires, Sanjay Prasad gets charge of UP Home Department

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi retired from service on Wednesday.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, he held important posts during the five and a half years of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Awasthi was chief executive officer of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and earlier, headed the Information Department too.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad, has been given charge of the Home Department.

Awasthi was tipped to get a year’s extension but the suspense over it ended on Wednesday when he finally retired.

20220831-180605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’, Shekhawat’s dig at Gehlot over Jodhpur...

    Kolkata grapples with short supply and rocketing prices of fresh fish

    PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to include parents, teachers

    Kerala CM defends Sivasankar, attacks media