Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi retired from service on Wednesday.

A 1987 batch IAS officer, he held important posts during the five and a half years of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Awasthi was chief executive officer of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and earlier, headed the Information Department too.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad, has been given charge of the Home Department.

Awasthi was tipped to get a year’s extension but the suspense over it ended on Wednesday when he finally retired.

