Avanti Nagrath first Indian model to open Versace show at Milan Fashion Week

The Milan Fashion Week happens twice a year and it is one of the 4 big International Fashion weeks that take place through the world.

The international fashion week schedule starts with New York Fashion Week, which is then followed with London Fashion Week, then Milan Fashion Week and ends the month long itinerary with Paris Fashion Week.

This time, India saved a special cheer for their very own model, Delhi-born Avanti Nagrath, a model who got the honours to open for designer Versace’s Fall/Winter show at Milan Fashion Week.

Apart from Versace, Avanti also walked the ramp for Bottega Veneta and she got an incredible opportunity to share runway with big names like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid.

On her Instagram handle, Avanti shared a picture of her walking the runway and wrote, “Words can’t describe this feeling. Opening for Versace @versace, on my debut at Milan FW. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I’m truly grateful @donatella_versace”.

In the picture, Avanti is clad in a black pantsuit with heavy made up eyes with big pearl droplet earrings flashing from one ear.

Nagrath is a successful model in India and has in the past walked the runway for Indian designers Tarun Tahliani and Rahul Mishra. The 21-year old shared in an interview with Vogue that she learnt a lot from her international runway experience. The big one being that she always had to be right on time and the other thing was to be ready for absolutely anything at a moment’s notice, despite how many hours it’s been or how tired you feel.

This moment is doubly special for Avanti Nagrath because it was her debut in the International scene and right off the bat she got to open the show for a leading luxury designer brand like Versace.