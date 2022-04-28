CinemaCon has been an exciting week. During Disney’s presentation at the Caesar’s Palace Colosseum, they unveiled the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 blockbuster smash hit ‘Avatar’.

While introducing the teaser, producer Jon Landau said, “We need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can’t get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theatres.”

The trailer will be exclusively released in theatres next week ahead of the screening of Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’.

During their presentation Landau also announced that they will be re-releasing the original ‘Avatar’ in September in theatres with restored picture and sound quality.

Landau said that the sequel ‘The Way of Water’ is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022 and will centre once again on Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington and Na’vi Neytiri essayed by Zoe Saldanha. The makers have said that this is part of four sequels and each of them can be treated as a stand-alone film, which “together are an even greater connected epic saga.”

The story has been set more than a decade after the events of the first film and the stunning footage unveiled at CinemaCon is all about Jake and Neytiri and it includes breathtaking shots of Pandora’s blue water – both below and above the surface, there is also ‘Toruk’ the flying creatures from Pandora-land as well as some new whale-like creatures.

Returning characters in the movie include, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine. Besides these the movie has some new and popular faces of Hollywood including Kate Winslet (who reunites with her ‘Titanic’ director for this one) and Vin Diesel. When ‘Avatar’ released in 2009, it became the top grossing movie of all times raking in more than $2.8 billion globally. It was also a pioneer for the digital 3D era and introduced new tools of virtual production. The sequel for this movie has been awaited by fans for more than a decade now.