ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ swims past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at global Box Office

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker James Camerons ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has overtaken ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the global box office to become the top-grossing film released in 2022.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, through Wednesday, the 20th Century/Disney release has earned $454 million domestically, and crossed $1 billion internationally for a worldwide cume of $1.51 billion.

It is also now the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time, and the second-best of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.916 billion.

Paramount’s ‘Top Gun 2’ grossed a hefty $1.49 billion globally following its release in May 2022.

When the The Way of Water first opened, some said the big-budget tentpole launched behind expectations in its opening weekend. The movie quickly made up ground.

In December 2009, Avatar opened to a relatively modest $77 million on its way to grossing $2.92 billion globally, including re-releases, to rank as the top-grossing film of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

20230106-141605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yashika Aanand pens emotional post about late friend

    Twinkle Khanna gives glimpse of her ‘upside down’ world

    ‘Shoorveer’ creator Samar Khan explains technology behind aircraft sequences in series

    Two-time Oscar-nominated Russian producer blasts ‘tragic mistake’