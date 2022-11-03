The new trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has been released a few weeks ahead of the hotly anticipated sci-fi sequel’s December 16 release date.

The second installment in the franchise sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch – who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form – once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

Set over a decade after the original film, which took place in 2154, the newly released trailer shows glimpses of Jake and Neytiri cozying up as a family. Viewers are given a deeper look at the couple’s Na’vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, returning to the franchise in a new role), reports ‘Variety’.

“The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live,” Weaver told Variety at a screening for her film “The Good House.” “It’s very much based on (James Cameron’s) family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

Franchise newcomers include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

The trailer has no shortage of visually stunning ocean footage, which doubles to show off the impressive breath-holding skills of the film’s cast, who trained with specialists to be able to shoot extended takes of scenes underwater without coming to the surface for air.

In an interview earlier this year, Saldana revealed her personal record for holding her breath underwater was five minutes.

Just like 2009’s ‘Avatar’, Cameron is writing, producing, and editing ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, in addition to directing. Jon Landau and Peter M. Tobyansen produce.

The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

