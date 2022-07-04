Kate Winslet is reuniting with her ‘Titanic’ director, James Cameron after 26 years for yet another epic project. She will be seen in the highly anticipated, most awaited sequel to the 2009 magnum opus James Cameron project, ‘Avatar’.

The sequel, titled, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is finally on its way to the big screens in December 2022 and Kate Winslet is donning the avatar of a Na’vi warrior called Ronal for the movie.

It’s a never-before-seen role for Winslet too, who will be seen in the blue alien grandiose.

Winslet’s first look as Ronal was exclusively revealed in Empire Magazine’s special ‘Avatar’ edition as the cover.

In the picture Winslet looks fierce (in warrior mode) with big eyes and canine teeth flashing as she appears to be screaming. There is also something written on her forehead. Her appearance looks a little disheveled when compared to Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri who sports a braided look.

Ronal seems to have unkept loose hair. As per Empireonline.com Ronal is reportedly leading the Metkayina tribe. This tribe lives in the shallows of Pandora’s endless oceans and they are supposedly a big part of the sequel.

As reported by HT, while speaking about her character in ‘Avatar: Way of Water’, Kate Winslet said, “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home.”

It almost seems like Winslet has an oceanic connection with director James Cameron since their 1997 movie, ‘Titanic’. That said, while the movie was about a ship sinking in the ocean, Kate Winslet was only required to float but not go underwater for that movie, which is vastly different from her role in ‘Avatar: Way of Water.

Speaking about it, she said, the longest she had to be underwater was “seven minutes and 14 seconds” and then further added, “the most amazing thing for me as a middle-aged woman was to learn something not just new, but superhuman.”

‘Avatar: Way of Water” picks up after the events of the 2009, ‘Avatar’ and will therefore see the return of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) and Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). It is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on December 16, 2022.