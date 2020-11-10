Avengers Immersive Exhibit coming to Yorkdale this month

It’s a Marvel fan’s retail dream come true. The Canadian premiere of Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Experience, is all set to open doors at the Yorkdale shopping centre. The award-winning immersive exhibition will thrill the City of Toronto for a limited engagement, running from November 20, 2020 until January 31, 2021.



Guests at Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network, will journey through an advanced, multi-room training facility, where they will receive unprecedented access to the most sensitive intelligence and cutting-edge science behind the Avengers. After completing their training, they will become integral members of the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.



“The Avengers movies were game changers, and this exhibition will give everyone a chance to extend and personalize their experience with this iconic franchise” says Gilles Paquin, CEO of Paquin Entertainment Group, which is the official coordinator of the event in association with Victoria Hills Exhibitions. “With our 25,000 square foot venue, you will be able to safely explore the exhibit in a socially-distanced setting.”



“The interactive experience is an absolute blast for fans of the series. The games will give them a chance to feel like a member of the Avengers team” says Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Cityneon Group, Victory Hill Exhibitions’ parent company.



The Instagrammable, must-see exhibition features multiple rooms dedicated to favourite Avengers characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Hulk, Thor and more. Along with getting up close and personal with original props and costumes straight from the big screen, guests are invited to examine Thor’s iconic hammer, explore Iron Man’s Hall of Armour, capture photos with Captain America’s shield, experience the contactless Hulkbuster simulator and learn about Wakanda in a brand-new Toronto-exclusive Black Panther exhibit.

The multi-room exhibition and Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will be hosted by the retail store in Yorkdale, which is now open to the public. The store offers limited edition items and exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, collectable posters and Avengers-themed toys, and games.