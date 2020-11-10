Canindia News

Avengers Immersive Exhibit coming to Yorkdale this month

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

It’s a Marvel fan’s retail dream come true. The Canadian premiere of Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Experience, is all set to open doors at the Yorkdale shopping centre. The award-winning immersive exhibition will thrill the City of Toronto for a limited engagement, running from November 20, 2020 until January 31, 2021.

Guests at Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network, will journey through an advanced, multi-room training facility, where they will receive unprecedented access to the most sensitive intelligence and cutting-edge science behind the Avengers. After completing their training, they will become integral members of the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.
 
“The Avengers movies were game changers, and this exhibition will give everyone a chance to extend and personalize their experience with this iconic franchise” says Gilles Paquin, CEO of Paquin Entertainment Group, which is the official coordinator of the event in association with Victoria Hills Exhibitions. “With our 25,000 square foot venue, you will be able to safely explore the exhibit in a socially-distanced setting.”
 
“The interactive experience is an absolute blast for fans of the series. The games will give them a chance to feel like a member of the Avengers team” says Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Cityneon Group, Victory Hill Exhibitions’ parent company.
 
The Instagrammable, must-see exhibition features multiple rooms dedicated to favourite Avengers characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Hulk, Thor and more. Along with getting up close and personal with original props and costumes straight from the big screen, guests are invited to examine Thor’s iconic hammer, explore Iron Man’s Hall of Armour, capture photos with Captain America’s shield, experience the contactless Hulkbuster simulator and learn about Wakanda in a brand-new Toronto-exclusive Black Panther exhibit.
The multi-room exhibition and Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will be hosted by the retail store in Yorkdale, which is now open to the public. The store offers limited edition items and exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, collectable posters and Avengers-themed toys, and games.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Give your feedback on Brampton’s proposed 2021 Budget

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Dia Mirza tries her hand at Kalaripayattu

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Unfortunate old normal scenes: Nimrat Kaur draws attention to Delhi’s smog

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Gift saplings: Bhumi Pednekar’s wish for a green Diwali

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Women are told the way they look is more important: Keira Knightley

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Mrunal Thakur refuses to be ‘typecast’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Toronto police issue warning about taxi fraud scam

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Here’s Sunny Leone’s guide to staying protected ‘without destroying makeup’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Trudeau’s Liberals must act immediately to counter white supremacy in Canada, says NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested