The average asset of the 58 re-contesting MLAs in Himachal Pradesh is Rs 12.08 crore, with their average asset growth, between the Assembly elections of 2017 and 2022, remaining Rs 2.77 crore, the election watch said on Sunday.

Balbir Singh Verma of the BJP from the Chopal constituency in Shimla district has declared the maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 37.71 crore i.e. from Rs 90.73 crore in 2017 to Rs 128.45 crore in 2022.

The assets of Anil Sharma of the BJP from Mandi has increased by Rs 17.23 crore, from Rs 40.24 crore in 2017 to Rs 57.48 crore in 2022.

The assets of Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress from Shimla (Rural) constituency have risen by Rs 17.06 crore, from Rs 84.32 crore in 2017 to Rs 101.39 crore in 2022. He is the son of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Himachal Pradesh Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 58 re-contesting MLAs.

Out of the 58 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 49 MLAs (84 per cent) have increased ranging from five per cent to 1167 per cent and assets of nine MLAs (16 per cent) have decreased ranging from minus four per cent to minus 37 per cent.

The hill state will go to the single-phase polls for 68-member Assembly on November 12 with the counting of ballots on December 8.

