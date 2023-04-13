INDIA

While 29 out of the 30 chief ministers of states and Union Territories are crorepatis, the average assets per Chief Minister is Rs 33.96 crore, as per a report.

The fact has come out in a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & National Election Watch (NEW) which have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 current chief ministers of states and Union Territories across the nation. This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the chief ministers prior to contesting their last elections.

Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has topped the list with the maximum assets of over Rs 510 crore followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu who has over Rs 163 crore assets and Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik having assets over Rs 63 crore, said the ADR report.

As per the report, West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee has lowest assets of over Rs 15 lakh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has assets of over Rs 1 crore and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has assets of over Rs 1 crore.

On criminal backgrounds, the report said that out of the all 30 chief ministers analysed from states and Union Territories, 13 (43 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.

On educational qualification, the report said that only 37 per cent of the chief ministers are graduate while 30 per cent have post graduate qualification.

