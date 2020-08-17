Average Canadian house price rose 14% in year up to July: CREA

Although Canada’s housing market broke the record for the most homes sold in July, there are fears it may not last because the market was insulated by massive government programs to subsidize wages, along with bank mortgage interest deferral programs. As these programs wind down or change form, things could change and a lot has to do with how the economy performs.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), which represents 130,000 realtors across Canada, said Monday that 62,355 Canadian resale homes were sold via the Multiple Listings Service, shattering the previous record for most sales in a month.

The July figure was 26 per cent higher than June’s figure. July is not typically the busiest time of the year for home sales, but as it has with just about everything else, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the old ways out the window.

The housing market typically starts off the year slowly in the colder months, before warming up in the early spring and usually peaking in about May or June. By later in the summer, sales start to slow, and then go into hibernation through the winter before the cycle starts up again.

The sales boom is being led by Canada’s biggest cities, as home sales rose by 49.5 per cent in the Greater Toronto Area, 43.9 per cent in Greater Vancouver and by 39.1 per cent in Montreal.

CREA says the average price can be misleading because it is easily influenced by sales of expensive properties in big markets like Toronto and Vancouver. So the realtor group calculates another number, known as the Home Price Index, which it says is a better gauge of the market because it strips out that volatility, and adjusts for both the volume and type of housing being sold in every market.

Prices are increasing and so are sales, but it’s clear the market is still being very much impacted by COVID-19.

The inventory level, which is the total amount of homes available for sale, has fallen to its lowest level in 16 years.