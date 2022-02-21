INDIA

AVGC sector saw tremendous growth in past 7 years: I&B Secy

By NewsWire
0
16

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector has seen tremendous growth in the past seven years, and with proper impetus it can soon become a world leader, Apurva Chandra, Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), said on Monday.

Chandra was speaking at the breakout session on the topic ‘Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC’ during a webinar on implementation of Union Budget 2022 relating to the education sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the webinar on the positive impact of Union Budget 2022 on education and skill sectors.

“The announcement on AVGC Task Force in the Budget speech is a momentous event which recognises the importance of the AVGC sector and the role it plays in generating employment in the country,” Chandra said.

Chandra further stated that the sector can provide an avenue to skilled manpower and become the backbone of the media and entertainment industry as a whole and India can become the content creation factory of the world in this sector.

He underlined that the Ministry will incorporate the inputs from this session into the terms while constituting the Task Force.

“The sector has seen tremendous growth in the past seven years, and with proper impetus it can soon become a world leader. The content creation part of gaming requires high skills and we want to focus on that through the Task Force,” Chandra added.

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Tiwari, said, “The AVGC sector, which has been under-recognised for long, is now not only being recognised, but is also growing at a fast pace. Now the sector is in need of intellectual capital and education.”

The webinar was part of the new practice of discussion and dialogue with the stakeholders before and after the Budget.

