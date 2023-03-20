Peel Public Health issued an advisory after avian influenza was suspected to be the cause of death of a number of birds in Brampton and Caledon in recent days.

In Brampton, the birds were found at Professor’s Lake. Within Caledon, the dead birds were found in a pond near Coleraine Dr. and Harvest Moon Dr. and Town staff have closed a nearby trail. Testing is being conducted by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative to determine the cause of death in each of the two events.

Avian flu is primarily transmitted through the wild bird population but can be transmitted to commercial poultry and other mammals. Although rare, the risk of bird-to-human transmission is possible.

To limit the spread of avian flu and protect the health and safety of residents and pets, Peel Public Health advised residents to avoid handling ill or dead birds or animals if possible. If handling is necessary, individuals should wear gloves, place the dead bird or animal in a doubled plastic bag and tie it closed then wash their hands thoroughly, the department said.

Residents are urged to immediately call their local municipality and/or the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative if dead birds or animals are spotted.

Peel Public Health is also advising residents to keep cats indoors and dogs on leash to limit the potential for an encounter with an infected bird, not feed family pets raw meat from game birds or poultry as well as not to feed or otherwise interact with the birds.

Residents that raise backyard chickens, own pet birds or maintain other flocks, should monitor them for signs of avian flu and follow preventive actions recommended by the provincial and federal governments.

In the event an individual becomes ill with flu symptoms within 10 days after handling wild birds or other wildlife, they should see their health care provider and let them know that they have been in contact with wildlife.

However Peel’s health department says there are no indicators of increasing risk to the general public at this time.