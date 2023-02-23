INDIA

Avian Influenza (H5N1) detected in samples of govt poultry farm, Bokaro, Jharkhand

NewsWire
0
0

Avian Influenza (H5N1) was detected by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease from the samples received from Government Poultry Farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Officials said that the last occurrence of Avian Influenza was reported in Godda district of Jharkhand during January 2019.

The state has been advised to carry out the control and containment operations as per the Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021). The Animal Husbandry Department has deputed a two-member central team to assist the State in the control and containment operations.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health has deputed their central team for overview surveillance in the human sector. Secretary, AHD, had a telephonic discussion with Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Government of Jharkhand regarding appropriate preventive measures and assured all support from Government of India.

The Animal Husbandry Commissioner had a discussion with the State Animal Husbandry Departments of Jharkhand and West Bengal and advised for effective control measures so that the disease doesn’t spread to other parts.

Further, the Animal Husbandry Commissioner took a virtual meeting with the concerned officials of the State Animal Husbandry Department of Jharkhand for sensitizing all before initiation of control and containment measures as per the Action Plan.

Avian Influenza was detected on February 17 and the department issued notification on February 20.

Officials said that compensation is paid to the farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled, disposed of by the state as per the action plan. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), provides funds to the states on a 50:50 sharing basis under the ASCAD component of its LH & DCP Scheme.

The state has been advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and other accessories required for culling operations. It is also requested to coordinate with the departments of Health and Forest and sensitise them about Avian Influenza.

State is also requested to submit a daily report to this department on the control measures taken by them.

The department is in constant touch with the state government officials and maintaining a constant vigil on the situation, said the officials.

20230223-131203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad’s link roads model for other cities: KTR

    Twitter ‘Verified’ next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated: Musk

    Delhi govt to hold skill tests to prepare for world skills...

    BJP starts ‘rail-bharo’ stir, wants Mumbai train travel for all commuters...