Avian Influenza (H5N1) was detected by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease from the samples received from Government Poultry Farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Officials said that the last occurrence of Avian Influenza was reported in Godda district of Jharkhand during January 2019.

The state has been advised to carry out the control and containment operations as per the Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (2021). The Animal Husbandry Department has deputed a two-member central team to assist the State in the control and containment operations.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health has deputed their central team for overview surveillance in the human sector. Secretary, AHD, had a telephonic discussion with Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Government of Jharkhand regarding appropriate preventive measures and assured all support from Government of India.

The Animal Husbandry Commissioner had a discussion with the State Animal Husbandry Departments of Jharkhand and West Bengal and advised for effective control measures so that the disease doesn’t spread to other parts.

Further, the Animal Husbandry Commissioner took a virtual meeting with the concerned officials of the State Animal Husbandry Department of Jharkhand for sensitizing all before initiation of control and containment measures as per the Action Plan.

Avian Influenza was detected on February 17 and the department issued notification on February 20.

Officials said that compensation is paid to the farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled, disposed of by the state as per the action plan. The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), provides funds to the states on a 50:50 sharing basis under the ASCAD component of its LH & DCP Scheme.

The state has been advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and other accessories required for culling operations. It is also requested to coordinate with the departments of Health and Forest and sensitise them about Avian Influenza.

State is also requested to submit a daily report to this department on the control measures taken by them.

The department is in constant touch with the state government officials and maintaining a constant vigil on the situation, said the officials.

