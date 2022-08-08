Aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is likely to generate direct employment for nearly 1 lakh people by the year 2024.

A parliamentary standing committee on Estimates in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday noted: “At present, the direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees which includes pilots, cabin crew, engineer, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff.”

The report further said that according to the ministry of civil aviation, this is expected to increase to around 3,50,000 by 2024.

In this context, the Committee have been informed that there are 35 flying training organisations in the country approved by aviation regulator DGCA.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that over the last eight years, India’s Civil Aviation industry has been completely transformed.

“Under UDAN scheme, we have 425 routes aiming to go up to 1,000 routes, 68 new airports aiming to touch 100 airports. In the next 4 years we are expecting 40 crore travellers through Civil Aviation in India. That day is not far when along with rail transport and road transport Civil Aviation will become the bulwark of the transportation in India,” he said.

