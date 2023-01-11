INDIASCI-TECH

Aviation, education sectors most affected by DDoS attacks in Q4 2022

The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks constituted 35 per cent of all traffic to aviation and aerospace internet properties, and a whopping 92 per cent of traffic to education management companies in Q4, a new report has said.

According to the report by digital infrastructure services provider Cloudflare, attack traffic towards the aviation and aerospace industry accounted for 0.0065 per cent of all traffic (attack and non-attack) to all industries.

Moreover, the events services industry saw over 16 per cent of its traffic as HTTP DDoS attacks.

About 73 per cent of traffic to the Information Technology and Services and the Public Relations & Communications industries were also network-layer DDoS attacks.

Over a third of all traffic to the Gaming/Gambling and Finance industries was network-layer DDoS attack traffic, according to the report.

“Defending against DDoS attacks is critical for organisations of all sizes. While attacks may be initiated by humans, they are executed by bots — and to play to win, you must fight bots with bots,” said the report.

Further, in Q4, a staggering 93 per cent of traffic to Chinese Internet properties behind Cloudflare was network-layer DDoS attack traffic.

In the second place, Lithuanian Internet properties behind Cloudflare saw 87 per cent of their traffic belonging to network-layer DDoS attack traffic.

Following were Finland, Singapore, and Taiwan with the highest percentage of attack traffic.

