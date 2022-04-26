HEALTHWORLD

Aviation industry, passengers confused by Covid-19 restrictions in UK: Lawmakers

NewsWire
0
0

The decision-making process of the British government in adopting international travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic was not transparent or consistent, nor based on scientific consensus, a parliamentary committee has ruled.

The House of Commons Transport Committee on Monday concluded in a new report, “UK aviation: reform for take-off,” that the restrictions caused a severe financial shock to the aviation sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Government action was inconsistent. It left industry and passengers confused and unable to plan ahead,” said Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee.

“This resulted in a severe economic deficit for the aviation sector. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Many more could not visit their loved ones,” he added.

In the report, the committee set out actions for the government to support the recovery and development of the sector, including publishing an aviation recovery plan no later than June 1, 2022.

20220426-055205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Young aplastic anemia survivor meets his German lifesaver for first time

    Singapore reports 33 new Covid-19 cases

    39 people hospitalised due to food poisoning in J&K’s Budgam

    UK reports 12 deaths due to Omicron