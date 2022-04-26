The decision-making process of the British government in adopting international travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic was not transparent or consistent, nor based on scientific consensus, a parliamentary committee has ruled.

The House of Commons Transport Committee on Monday concluded in a new report, “UK aviation: reform for take-off,” that the restrictions caused a severe financial shock to the aviation sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Government action was inconsistent. It left industry and passengers confused and unable to plan ahead,” said Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee.

“This resulted in a severe economic deficit for the aviation sector. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Many more could not visit their loved ones,” he added.

In the report, the committee set out actions for the government to support the recovery and development of the sector, including publishing an aviation recovery plan no later than June 1, 2022.

