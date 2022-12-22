BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Aviation industry Rs 11,658 cr loss in 2021-22

NewsWire
0
0

The country’s aviation industry has suffered a loss of Rs 11,658 crore in 2021-22, the government said.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the details of losses incurred by the industry are: FY 2019-20 Rs 4,770 crore; FY 2020-21 Rs 12,479 crore; and FY 2021-22 Rs 11,658 crore.

The losses to the industry were primarily because of the Covid-induced disruption across the globe; currency depreciation (USD/INR); high operating cost environment, especially due to increase in ATF prices which constitute a major portion of the operational cost of airline; increase in crude oil prices in international market; VAT; excise duty; and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Airlines were unable to pass full impact of cost increases to the passenger, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

The actual figure of profit/losses to the industry will be known only when the audited accounts are available at the end of the financial year 2022-23, the reply added.

The airlines and major airports are operated by the private sector and they evolve their own SOPs for cost minimisation and profitability.

However, the government has taken various steps to facilitate airlines. The UDAN Scheme is a game-changer for the aviation industry, the reply added.

The UDAN Scheme or Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, is a regional connectivity scheme that seeks to make air travel accessible and affordable for the masses.

Scindia said that the enhanced fiscal support in the form of VGF (Viable Gap Funding), concession on fuel rates, landing/parking charges and the infrastructural development of un-served airports have not only boosted the operations of giant airline companies but has also lead to the participation of regional start-up airlines such as Star Air and IndiaOne Air, and Flybig which are operating exceptionally well.

Other measures taken by the Government included the reduction of VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was taken up with state governments/union territories levying high VAT on ATF.

As a result 16 states have reduced the VAT in the range of 1-4 per cent.

20221222-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka industry leaders give thumbs up to Union Budget

    DGCA sets up team to probe boarding row at Ranchi airport

    States to be pushed to adopt ULPIN: FM

    Odisha CM urges L&T to set up defence manufacturing, green hydrogen...