Aviation regulator DGCA has received response from Air India on the incident of Mumbai-based businessman urinating on a female co-passenger on board an AI flight on November 26 last year.

A senior DGCA official said that the regulator is examining their response. “We are examining their response. We will comment afterwards,” said the official.

As per sources, the airline has said that its internal committee has obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing and the alleged perpetrator has requested for additional documents prior to a second hearing scheduled for January 10.

The airline has also informed the regulator that a case has been registered with Palam police station (Delhi) on the incident and the aggrieved passenger has been refunded the fare for the sector she was travelling on (New York-Delhi-Bengaluru).

In addition, Air India is reviewing its standing instructions to crew on the reporting of such incidents to authorities on arrival, including in scenarios where the alleged victim does not wish such a report to be made, said the response.

As per sources, the airline’s response said, “Air India cabin crew received a complaint from a female passenger on board AI 102 of 26th November 2022 that a male co-passenger had soiled her clothes and bags etc by relieving himself near the seat she was in.”

The airline said that the crew assisted the female passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers. The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival, however subsequently rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to sort the matter out between them, said the airline in its response, as per sources.

“Cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. As there was no further flare up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing,” the response said.

As per the response, the matter has been reported to the Internal Committee in accordance with DGCA CAR for declaring the passenger “unruly”. Pending report from Internal Committee, the passenger has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, or report of the Committee, whichever is earlier.

