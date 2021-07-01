Actress Avika Gor says making eight movie announcements on her birthday has been a privilege. The actress celebrated her birthday on June 30.

Although she did not divulge details, Avika claims these eight films are in different languages, too.

“Eight movie announcements in a day are absolutely maddening and unbelievable stuff and that too in different languages. I am blessed and can’t thank the universe enough for bringing all this to me. It’s a birthday I will never forget and one of the greatest days of my life. It also comes with huge responsibilities and challenges,” said Avika.

“But I am up for it. A huge thank you to all my fans for all the wishes and prayers. It’s just because of them, it’s all happening. Let’s get vaccinated and stay safe. The pandemic is not over yet and let’s be accountable for one another,” she added.

Avika also claims “most of the roles are extremely challenging”.

“The producers trusting me makes me want to work harder and do everything thing I can to make every project a success. Most of the roles are extremely challenging and I can’t wait for the release of these movies so that all the people who have always loved me can watch me perform,” she declared.

–IANS

