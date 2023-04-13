INDIASPORTS

Avinash Sable to train in Switzerland ahead of World Athletics Championships; TT players’ tour too gets the nod

NewsWire
0
0

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has approved Commonwealth Game silver medallist Avinash Sable’s proposal to train in St. Moritz, Switzerland to prepare for the World Athletics Championships that is set to take place in August this year.

Expenditure for Sable’s Switzerland training camp will be covered under MYAS’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and cover Avinash and his coach’s airfare, visa fees, local transport costs, boarding and lodging fees, and out-of-pocket allowance (OPA) amongst other expenses, the Ministry informed in a statement on Thursday.

Sable, along with his coach Scott Simons, is scheduled to train at St. Moritz from August 7, 2023, till August 16, 2023 (10 days), before heading out to Budapest, Hungary for the World Championships.

Besides Sable’s proposal, the MOC also approved proposals of eight table tennis players to compete at various World Table Tennis (WTT) events.

TOPS Paddlers whose proposals were approved are: Manika Batra (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Payas Jain (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Manush Shah (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Sreeja Akula (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Archana Kamath (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand); Yashaswini Ghorpade (WTT Youth Star Contender Podgorica and WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand) and Diya Chitale (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand).

TOPS will cover the paddlers’ airfare, visa fee, local transport costs, and boarding and lodging fees amongst other expenses.

20230413-185603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Learn from Lord Ram’: Kejriwal tells Goa BJP Minister

    KSRTC to resume bus operations to TN from Monday

    NIA special court convicts 7 accused in fake currency case

    Dog licks wounds of patient in UP hospital, six health workers...