Avneet Kaur’s 18th birthday plans

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame with the show “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, will turn 18 on Sunday.

Sharing her plans for the birthday, Avneet said: “I feel really happy to have been able to entertain my fans all these years and it gives me immense pleasure to be celebrating my 18th birthday amidst all of them. Every year it’s like a ritual for me that on my birthday, I always go for a movie with my best friend. This has to be done and then I plan whatever else I want to do.

“This year as well I’m doing the same and also have a party planned for my family and friends. Something I really look forward to every birthday is my dad’s gift as he always gifts me something precious every birthday.”

She recently had a pre-birthday bash with her co-stars.

“Just a few days back, Siddharth surprised me with a cake on the set. He actually called me out saying there’s some serious interview that needs to be done. But when we came out, there was a cake and everyone singing ‘Happy Birthday To You’ for me. This was really unexpected,” Avneet added.

“Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga” airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

