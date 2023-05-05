INDIA

Avoid cross-voting among opposition parties in 2024: Mamata

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday once again emphasised that the anti-BJP forces in the country should avoid cross-voting among themselves in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to prevent the saffron camp taking the benefit of division in opposition votes.

“Let all the opposition parties get united. Let us ensure a one-to-one fight. Let us all try to work together,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a rally at Samserganj in Murshidabad district.

However, she continued to remain silent as to whether the Congress is included in Trinamool’s blueprint for united opposition. Previously too, she had remained silent on this matter even during her recent meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Kolkata.

Political analysts feel that her call for avoiding cross-voting among opposition forces is a reflection of her strategy to ensure that Trinamool doesn’t have to make any compromise in West Bengal in any possible seat-sharing agreement.

According to political analysts, her call for avoiding cross-voting among opposition forces means those parties which are strong in their respective states should only contest against the BJP in that state, and by that calculation, Trinamool will get an upper-hand in West Bengal, where she will not have to make any compromise in any seat-sharing agreement.

Banerjee herself is aware that in West Bengal, multi-polar contest ha to be avoided at any cost. Already the Trinamool leadership has announced that the stand of the party is to maintain equal distance from the BJP as well as the Congress.

20230505-210004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter breaks out at Baramulla in J&K

    BJP to win 26 seats in Bengal, 37 in Assam in...

    Customs at Kolkata Airport arrest man trying to smuggle US dollars...

    Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI