Amid reports of fresh and intensified attacks against multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Monday issued an advisory warning Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel.

The alert has come as several blasts hit the centre of Kyiv on Monday smashing civilian targets, including downtown Kyiv.

In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities, the advisory said.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required,” it said.

As per reports, Russia on Monday unleashed strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities in which at least 10 civilians died and nearly 60 were injured.

Meanwhile, India has said it is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and called for “immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a statement, said: “India is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians.

“We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation.”

“India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” Bagchi said.

