Considering sensitivities involved, the Indian Army on Wednesday asked the media to avoid rumours and refrain from speculation over a firing incident inside the Military Station in Punjab’s Bathinda, which led to the deaths of four soldiers, and “the area continues to be sealed off to establish the facts of the case”.

The firing took place at about 4.35 a.m. at the military base — the largest in Asia — located some 100 km from the border of Pakistan.

“It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident,” the South Western Command headquarters said in a statement.

“No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case.”

The statement said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

Earlier, the South Western Command said Station Quick Reaction Teams had been activated and search operations were in progress.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media that “it was not a terror attack and seemed to be some internal development in the military station”.

He said the police teams have been on spot for an in-depth investigation and assisting the local military authorities.

The Bathinda cantonment, which houses one of the biggest ammunition depots in the country, located along the National Highway-7 on the Chandigarh-Fazilka stretch that further leads to Rajasthan.

