ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Avoid ‘unnecessary remarks’ on films: PM to party workers

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP workers to refrain from making “unnecessary” comments about films.

He made the observation while addressing the last day of the two-day National Executive meet here on Tuesday.

During his address, Modi also asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes amid the recent protests against Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’, with several BJP leaders like Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra criticising the makers over Deepika Padukone’s saffron costume in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

The song has been in news for a saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found ‘vulgar’.

As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they find an “overdose” of the sexually appealing look of the actress.

Protests are on with the social media campaign seeking boycott of the movie.

20230118-095603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Avril Lavigne says teenage stardom was really awkward

    Aadesh Chaudhary turns out in khaki for ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’

    Kubbra Sait recalls gesture of co-star Leah Harvey that moved her

    R. Madhavan-starrer ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’ to release on Sep...