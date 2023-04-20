DIASPORAINDIA

Avoid visiting Khartoum Embassy, is in war zone, Indians in Sudan advised

Amid intensified fighting in Khartoum, the Indian government on Thursday advised Indian citizens in Sudan to avoid going to the Embassy, as it lies in a war zone.

For the past week or so, fighting has been raging in the Sudanese capital between the army and paramilitary forces, leading to the death of around 300 people, including an Indian citizen.

The embassy is open and working, but there is no staff living there as the building is located near the airport, where intense fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary, known as Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is going on, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

“We are counselling and telling Indian citizens how to stay safe. It’s an evolving situation. The embassy is functioning, but we have told people not to go in person there as that zone is seeing a lot of fighting. People don’t live there, nobody is inside embassy the building,” Bagchi said, adding those who work at the embassy live in homes at the city.

He added that the government has some idea about the number of Indians presently there in the war-torn nation, however details like their actual numbers and locations cannot be revealed owing to security reasons.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Bagchi said.

He also said Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has proceeded on his tour of North and South America and will give an update on the Sudan situation at a later date.

20230420-175004

