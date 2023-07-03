INDIA

Avril Lavigne and Tyga reunite in Las Vegas

NewsWire
0
0

  The ‘Love Sux’ singer, Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga were spotted hanging out together and leaving the venue where the pop punk star performed in a clip shared on social media.

Avril was performing at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn in Sin City, where she shared the stage with Marshmello, reports Female First UK.

The ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer ended her four-month romance with the hip-hop star last month, and an insider later claimed that she only ever saw their relationship as a “rebound” following her breakup with her ex-fiance, Mod Sun.

A source told DailyMail.com: “It came down to this. Avril didn’t want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun.”

Another insider claimed that Avril “needed” her romance with Tyga, who previously had a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.

As per Female First UK, the ‘Girlfriend’ hitmaker thinks she’s now in a much better “headspace” than she was following her split from her ex-fiance and she “isn’t in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone.”

The source explained: “Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed. She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn’t in a rush to get out of it. She also isn’t in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone. She just needed this relationship to get out of the headspace she was in. It motivated her to move on from Mod Sun and proved to her that she still could find love or in this case lust if needed.”

2023070333104

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AR Rahman impressed by Parthiban’s ‘Iravin Nizhal’

    Speed up railway projects in Himachal, says minister

    Paytm Payments Bank supports UPI market cap, maintains leadership as PSP...

    50 years after Queen’s first album, Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury