Model and actor Umar Sharif plays a pivotal role in ‘Kuttey’. The actor spoke about his role and shared his working experience with the co-actors.

He said: “I play the character of Javed Mufti who is the local gun maker. He has 2 elder brothers and their kattas are caught in the crossfire, due to which they are nabbed by the police, but in order to escape captivity, they give away the plan of robbing an ATM cash van of Rs 4 crore as a barter for their release.”

His big break came in the form of ‘Ye Hai India Meri Jaan’ with veteran director Saeed Mirza in 2013. In 2014, Umar signed his first feature film, ‘Khamoshiyaan’. From then on, his journey continued with doing shows like ‘Pyar ka Dard’, ‘Ishq Kills’ and episodic programmes like ‘Savdhaan India’ and ‘Gumrah’.

He continued his association with theatre. Umar bagged his first web series ‘Avrodh’, and then went onto doing series like ‘Kaafir’ with Dia Mirza and ‘Scam 1992’.

While talking about working with actors like Tabu and Dia, he shared: “These are phenomenal actors, who make a scene and the entire process of acting so seamless and easy. I learnt so much from them. It was like reading a book on acting. I have been blessed with projects that have had some great performers.”

The actor will be next seen in ‘Ranneti’ on Voot, and ‘The Kerala Story’.

