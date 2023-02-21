ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Awaaz’ is about bravery, patience of people in abusive relationship: Aneri Vajani

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Aneri Vajani, who is known for her role in the web series ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2’, spoke about the latest track and shared her shooting experience.

Talking about the song, Aneri says: “A little on the darker side, this song relays the abuse in some bonds and how they make no noise (Awaaz). Not all relationships are perfect and it takes a lot of courage to make a change. This song is about the bravery, patience, and gallantness of all those in an abusive relationship.”

Sharing her experience of shooting for ‘Awaaz’, she further mentioned: “I am impatient to see how everyone reacts to the narrative of this song. It’s really special to me. It was absolutely amazing to work on this as it really gave me an opportunity to explore the different shades of being an actor and expand my expressions and skills.”

Aneri, who is currently seen in the music video ‘Awaaz’ opposite Tushar Khanna, has also worked in ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, and TV shows such as ‘Beyhadh’, ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’, among others.

20230221-174002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj Kundra case: Sherlyn urges media to seek excerpts of her...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur urges fans to...

    ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ music will be recorded by live musicians,...

    Samara Tijori of ‘Masoom’ on cloud nine after working with Boman...