Actress Aneri Vajani, who is known for her role in the web series ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2’, spoke about the latest track and shared her shooting experience.

Talking about the song, Aneri says: “A little on the darker side, this song relays the abuse in some bonds and how they make no noise (Awaaz). Not all relationships are perfect and it takes a lot of courage to make a change. This song is about the bravery, patience, and gallantness of all those in an abusive relationship.”

Sharing her experience of shooting for ‘Awaaz’, she further mentioned: “I am impatient to see how everyone reacts to the narrative of this song. It’s really special to me. It was absolutely amazing to work on this as it really gave me an opportunity to explore the different shades of being an actor and expand my expressions and skills.”

Aneri, who is currently seen in the music video ‘Awaaz’ opposite Tushar Khanna, has also worked in ‘Pavitra Bhagya’, and TV shows such as ‘Beyhadh’, ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’, among others.

