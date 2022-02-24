Awaiting digital evidence in Clubhouse hate chat case: Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Thursday that the police are awaiting a digital evidence certificate from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in the Clubhouse hate chat case to proceed further with the investigation.

“We have seized their devices and sent them to FSL for securing digital evidence. As soon as we have the digital evidence certificate, we will proceed further with our probe,” Asthana said.

He also informed that the police have identified the people who were involved in the Clubhouse hate chat case, who have been interrogated.

On January 17, a video of a Clubhouse conversation on the topic ‘Muslim gals are more beautiful than Hindu gals’ went viral on social media.

In the said conversation, the participants were allegedly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

The next day, taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the cyber cell of the Delhi Police demanding immediate registration of an FIR and punitive action against the alleged culprits.

An FIR was then registered under the relevant sections of IPC at the Special Cell police station.

The Delhi Police had identified six persons, of which two were women and one a minor boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), K.P.S. Malhotra, too had last month informed IANS that before making any arrest in the case and proceeding further, the authenticity of the videos and the voice matching of the alleged persons has to be done.

“We have to rule out any voice modulation in the video, as the same may affect the trial of the case,” Malhotra had said.

According to the officer, the only evidence in the present case is the first source, who had video recorded the audio conversation.

“That is the only evidence of the vulgar remarks, as the app does not record the audio conversations in the chat rooms,” he added.

20220224-220005