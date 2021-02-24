The Indian Institute of Metals on Wednesday conferred the IIM-JRD Tata award 2020 on Toyota Kirloskar Motor India’s Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar in recognition of his service to the country through excellence in corporate leadership in metallurgical industries.

In a digital event, the award was presented to Kirloskar in the presence of Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, the institute said in a statement here.

“It is a privilege to receive the award as it is a recognition and encouragement. I have been guided by a vision of making India a world-class manufacturing hub and my commitment has been towards developing competencies and building talent,” Kirloskar said.

Representing the fourth generation of the Kirloskar group, he is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd in this tech city.

Instituted in 2007, the IIM-JRD Tata award is conferred annually on the National Metallurgists Day, declared by the Union Ministry of Steel & Mines.

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Tata Steel’s former Vice Chairman B. Muthuraman, former Delhi Metro Managing Director E. Sreedharan and L&T Ltd Chief Executive S.N. Subrahmanyan were recipients of the award in the past.

