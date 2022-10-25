On Sunday, October 16, Dr. Neil J. Gajjar and his team celebrated 20 years of providing care to his patients with a community event held at 735 Twain Avenue in Mississauga.

The event was attended by over 2,000 patients, family, friends, and members of the community. Free pizza, ice cream and pastries were served, t-shirts were given away with adults being entertained by a live deejay and kids entertained by a balloon artist, a caricaturist, and by face painting.

“It felt good to give back to a community where we have provided services for so many years to those that trust us with their oral health. I was so excited to see patients that I have not seen for a while, that we watched grow up and were either away at university or moved due to work and were visiting their parents. What made me even more proud was all the kind comments about our team and the gratitude our patients had. I am truly blessed to have such a great team and great patients.” said Dr. Gajjar

He has a lengthy list of credentials and letters behind his name and an equally impressive list of awards including the City of the Mississauga Civic Award of Recognition for volunteerism.

Dr. Neil J. Gajjar, BSc, DDS, EMBA, MAGD, FADI, FPFA. FICD, FACD, Cert. IV Sedation, is only the second Canadian to serve as president of the Academy of General Dentistry in Chicago which represents some 40,000 dentists throughout North America.

“It changes your perspective when you work in co-operation with the American Dental Association and politicians in the U.S. and Canada to advocate for change and work toward getting certain dental care covered,” said Dr. Gajjar. “It was quite rewarding to be able to address the concerns of members and then act toward making positive change in our industry.”

In Ontario, Dr. Gajjar has been a powerful advocate for water being fluoridated in cities to help prevent cavities. “A few years ago, Cambridge removed fluoride from their water and saw an increase in dental decay,” states Dr. Gajjar. “Kids don’t need to have cavities, it’s one of the most preventable diseases. Fluoridated water is proven to be highly effective to strengthen teeth. We have been working for many years to keep water fluoridated in Mississauga and Brampton.”

As a member of the South Asian Dental Association, Dr. Gajjar helped spearhead an initiative called Senior’s Health Program in the Region of Peel with a goal to have certain dental care and procedures covered for those 65 and older. “Kids had a program so why not seniors?” asks Dr. Gajjar. Through the South Asian Dental Association, Dr. Gajjar was also part of an Oral Health Awareness Program to offer free dental health check ups at Shoppers World Brampton. “We were not able to do dentistry at the mall, but we were able to look in people’s mouths and see what was going on and offer advice in terms of dental care and treatment. The program offered a free consultation to those who did not have a dentist in our community.”

Dr. Gajjar founded his highly successful dental practice in 2002, working with a team of top specialists to offer a wide selection of general restorative and family dentistry services which includes cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants and sleep dentistry.

“We pride ourselves in keeping up to date with the latest cutting-edge technology and innovations to care for our patients with the goal of making things easier and more comfortable for our patients,” states Dr. Gajjar.

The office of Dr. Neil J. Gajjar & Associates & Specialists is located at 735 Twain Avenue #16, north of Derry on Mavis Road in Mississauga.