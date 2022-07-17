Multi-award-winning Tollywood director Srinu Vaitla and his wife Roopa are said to be parting ways. Roopa Vaitla has moved a court in Nampally to grant her request for a divorce.

The couple has been living apart for around four years and now chosen to dissolve their marriage. A costume designer, Roopa has worked with leading actresses, notably Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal in successful films such as ‘Dookudu’ and ‘Baadshah’, directed by her now-estranged husband.

Vaitla had announced ‘Dhee 2’ featuring Manchu Vishnu a few months ago, but the film has been shelved. He is now without a substantial offer. Troubles in Vailta’s personal life have been cited as the reason why he has been absent from the film industry for quite some time.

Ironically, Vaitla had supported and mentored his wife to pursue a career in costume design, but despite her close association with his films, the marriage evidently has not survived.

