The Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee of Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu organized an awareness program on Prevention and Control of Sexual Harassment in College and Workplace.

Principal Dr. Surendra Kumar Sharma, chief guest on the occasion, said that if harassment is not addressed, it can become a criminal offence.

The event was conducted through a power point presentation by Dr. Monika Malhotra who informed the students about the formation of committees in offices, universities, colleges and hospitals as mandatory as per the guidelines approved by the Supreme Court. If any kind of treatment and treatment they face in today’s life shows disrespect or offense against their right to freedom, privacy and equality, it needs to be addressed.

Self-defence tips, stronger support systems for victimised women, and more educational awareness programmes are the need of the hour, she said.

Strategies to create awareness about laws, policies and safeguards, to advocate and restore confidence in the administration were part of the discussion.

Dr. Malhotra, Convener ICCASH, delivered the welcome address and presented PPT at the function in which a large number of students and teachers participated.

The organising team included Dr Swetha Jamwal, Dr Parveen Singh, Prof Monika Mahajan, and Prof Charandeep Handa. Apart from them, Dr Sandiya Bhardwaj, Prof Deepshikha, Dr Shamim Ahmed, Prof Irfan Ali, Dr Deepak Pathania, and Dr Rita participated in the programme. The programme was moderated by Prof Handa and vote of thanks was given by Prof Mahajan.

