Amazon’s Cloud vertical saw net sales increased to $20.5 billion in the third quarter this year, up 28 per cent (year-over-year) and now representing an annualised sales run rate of $82 billion.

With the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, the company saw an uptick in (Amazon Web Services) customers focused on controlling costs.

“We’re proactively working to help customers cost optimise, just as we’ve done throughout AWS’ history, especially in periods of economic uncertainty. The breadth and depth of our service offerings enable us to help them do things like move storage to lower-priced tiers options and shift workloads to our Graviton chips,” said Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer at Amazon.

Graviton3 processors delivered 40 per cent better price performance than comparable x86-based instances.

“Our teams across AWS continue to work relentlessly to expand that breadth and depth, including recent launches of new EC2 machine learning training instances in AWS IoT fleet-wise,” said Olsavsky during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

The company said it continues to expand the AWS infrastructure footprint to support customers with the launch of the AWS Middle East region in August and the recent announcement to launch AWS Asia Pacific region in Thailand.

Overall, for the third quarter, worldwide net sales were $127.1 billion for Amazon, representing an increase of 19 per cent year over year.

The company said it will continue to ramp up investments in AWS, adding product builders and sales and professional services headcount to help customers save money, invent more quickly in their businesses and transition to the cloud.

