BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

NewsWire
0
0

The top three Cloud services providers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — collectively grew 22 per cent in the first quarter to account for a 64 per cent share of customer spending, a report said.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the leading cloud service provider in Q1, accounting for 32 per cent of total spending after growing 16 per cent year-on-year, according to market research firm Canalys.

Microsoft Azure remained the second largest cloud service provider, with a 23 per cent market share after it grew by 27 per cent year-on-year. Google Cloud grew 30 per cent in the March quarter and accounted for 9 per cent market share.

Worldwide cloud infrastructure services spending increased 19 per cent to $66.4 billion in Q1 2023.

While cloud remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the IT market, customer investments continue to slow in the face of persistent macroeconomic uncertainties, with growth falling below 20 per cent for the first time, the report noted.

All the cloud hyperscalers were adversely affected, with their growth falling by four percentage points from the previous quarter.

In response to slowing growth, they announced staff layoffs and other internal cost cuts in their cloud divisions.

Regionally, APAC saw the weakest performance as customer spending reduced in Mainland China, impacting many of the Chinese hyperscalers.

Canalys expects global cloud services spending to continue to be slow through the second half of 2023.

“Enterprises are benefiting from the hybrid cloud model, but moving workloads between on-premises and cloud platforms can be costly for them,” said Alex Smith, VP at Canalys.

20230515-104801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spike in GST collections in Himachal

    SpiceJet reports net loss of Rs 837.8 crore

    Pune-based startup BuyHive a case study on Harvard-run publishing platform

    FinMin cautions of inflationary risks on rising commodity prices, input costs