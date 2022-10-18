Jaipur, for the first time, shall play host to the ‘Abhivyakti’ Season 2′, – three-day literary festival, which will be organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) in Jaipur from November 12-14 at Jawahar Kala Kendra.

The event shall see writers, storytellers, artists, entrepreneurs, stand up comedians and poets from all over India gather under one roof and exchange their thoughts and ideas on books, literature and entrepreneurship, said Ravneet Bhinder, Regional President, AWWA.

Speaking to IANS, she said that the ‘Abhivyakti Season 2’ aims at creating a platform for women talent who shall share their stories, showcase their flair for entrepreneurship and display their writing skills while meeting other established authors and scribes and talents from diverse fields.

The first season of the event was organised in Delhi a year back in offline and online mode. However, post pandemic, this event is being organised in the physical form for the first time, she said.

“Workshops to be organised on the occasion shall discuss trending topics like social influencing, kavad art, creative writing, entrepreneurship, publishing your work, eco parenting, life coaching and many more. Celebrity entertainers including Neeti Palta and Harpriya Bains shall also present their talent on the occasion,” she added.

Also, there will be poetry sessions, stand-up comedy, cultural performances, musical symphony, other attractions like counselling sessions, open sessions, food stalls and entrepreneurs stalls.

‘Abhivyakti Season 2’ will be a pan-India event, which can be described as ‘by the women, of the women and for the women’. It will witness book launches which include Kab Tak by Meenu Tripathi, Amaltas by Nidhi Khyali Dhyani, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Kismat by Lily Swarna and The Birth of My Nation by Sutapa Basu, among others.

“In the changing world, women need to get newer opportunities and newer platforms and hence we have organised this event to showcase the creative perspective of Army personnel’s wives and war widows who shall be organising workshops on different topics, present interesting entrepreneurship sessions, participate in book launching, dance shows etc,” Ravneet Bhinder stated.

The celebrities who will present on the occasion include MP Diya Kumari, Femina Miss India 2022 First Runner up Rubal Shekhawat, actor Kumud Mishra and VJ Rannvijay Singh.

The Army Wives Welfare Association is one of the largest registered NGOs of India which has chartered a course of fulfilling societal obligation, social empowerment and skill building since its inception in 1966.

AWWA now is in the process of creating a new paradigm in scope and conduct of its activities. In keeping with the transitioning society and the socio economic demands, the objective and purpose of AWWA is now to empower and prepare the Army wife to confront newer challenges.

To spread awareness among society about AWWA endeavours, various social platforms like Instagram, Facebook and twitter are being used.

20221018-165807