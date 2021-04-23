Spinner Axar Patel has recovered from Covid-19 and joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in Mumbai, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Friday.

Patel said that finally joining the squad after recovering is the best moment of his life since his Test debut.

“It has been really great to come out of quarantine after 20 days and meet my teammates. This is the best moment in my life after my Test debut. I was alone in my room for 20 days and I didn’t have anything to do,” said Patel.

“I was watching the matches and one good thing was that our team won most of the matches, so I got even more motivated to re-join the side. It’s been great to start practicing with the team and I am happy about my preparations,” he said.

Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 3, ruling him out for the first few matches of the season. He had a breakthrough season with the Indian team before the IPL, as he made his Test debut during the home series against England and took 27 wickets in three matches. –IANS

