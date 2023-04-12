DIASPORAWORLD

A 25-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore was charged with assault on Wednesday for offences, including harassment and criminal trespass.

In a video posted on YouTube, Manohar Thirunavukkarasu is seen wielding an axe, while crossing the road towards Raffles City, at the junction of Stamford Road and Victoria Street, The Straits Times reported.

According to the report, he walked towards a police car parked at a nearby traffic light, and two uniformed officers pointed their weapons at him.

Stopping at a short distance from the police officers, he then threw his axe, which landed on an adjacent pavement.

It is not known whether the officers were holding their service pistols or taser guns.

Thirunavukkarasu will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

The case has been adjourned to April 26.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a fight along Stamford Road at 2.28 a.m.

“A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession of (an) offensive weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, and using abusive language against a public servant,” the police said.

They added that a 71-year-old man was taken to hospital conscious, while a 29-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

It is not known if the fight occurred before or after the video was taken.

