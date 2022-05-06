BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Axis Mutual Fund says probe on since Feb, two fund managers suspended (Ld)

NewsWire
0
8

Axis Mutual Fund said on Friday that it has been conducting a suo moto investigation over the last two months since February.

The remarks came after it was revealed that SEBI is examining whether fund managers at Axis Mutual Fund engaged in “front-running” or trading securities through their personal accounts ahead of the fund’s transactions, multiple reports said.

The asset management company (AMC) has used reputed external advisors to aid the probe, Axis MF said.

“As part of the process, two fund managers have been suspended pending investigation for potential irregularities,” the AMC said.

“We take compliance with applicable legal/regulatory requirements seriously, and have zero tolerance towards any instance of non-compliance,” it added.

“The media is requested not to give credence to market speculation and idle gossip, which are baseless and we strongly refute the same,” the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that a Lamborghini seems to have blown the lid of a huge front-running scandal in a private sector mutual fund.

There were loud whispers of a Rs 1,000 crore scam in a large mutual fund owned by a leading private sector bank involving front-running by the fund managers and dealers.

The said fund manager seems to have been using a Lamborghini and buying luxury apartments in and around Mumbai. He is said to be on the payrolls of brokers, and had accumulated small and midcap stocks on behalf of the mutual fund.

Axis Mutual Fund has carried out changes in fund manager responsibilities with effect from May 4 and Viresh Joshi, who was handling Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Banking ETF, Axis Consumption ETF, Axis Nifty ETF and Axis Technology ETF, does not find a mention in the new responsibilities.

Deepak Agarwal also does not find mention in the new structure.

As per Twitter comments, there is speculation that these two have been fired from the fund.

The same comments suggest that Joshi made Rs 500 crore and owned 14 apartments around Mumbai.

Joshi was said to be instrumental in buying small and midcap stocks and boosting them to place with the mutual fund once they crossed a certain size threshold.

There is also talk that this may be rampant in the Indian mutual fund industry, and what some said on Twitter, is an industry practice.

It is learnt that the CEO, Chandresh Nigam, is also under fire for overlooking these practices. Some of the holdings of the fund may face pressure in the markets as buzz spreads around this scandal.

20220506-192802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Havells India’s YoY Q1FY22 standalone net profit up 271%

    CredAble collaborates with HSBC India to enhance liquidity within corporate supply...

    NSE impacted by technical glitch; intra-day trading affected

    India’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ segment poised to reach $56 bn...