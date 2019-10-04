Ayaan, Ashish enter quarters of 4th national boxing C’ship

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh started the 4th Elite National Boxing Championship with a positive spirit on Monday as its star pugilist Ashish Chaudhary and budding boxer Ayaan Parihar dominated the ring with their thumping win.

The tournament has been organised at the campus of Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology.

The fourth day’s proceedings of the Championship were stirring for the audience with Ayaan Parihar’s electrifying bout against Arthur Cornellink of Meghalya. Parihar gave a magnificent start by outshining his rival and won the bout by 5:0.

Asian Silver medallist, Ashish Chaudhary (HP) in the captivating encounters of the middleweight (75kg) category, continued his rampaging form and defeated Rohan Khurpia of Madhya Pradesh in a one-sided affair with a 5-0 scoreline. Manjeet (HP) failed to exhibit his form and was defeated by Ankit Chauhan (UP).

Vinod Tanwar competing for Services displayed sheer dominance from the second round onwards and unleashed a swirl of punches to blank Neeraj Swami 5-0. Daman & Diu’s Amit Kumar also gave a tremendous start with his flurry of punches in the welterweight category and defeated his opponent Anil Kumar of Bihar 4:1. Railways’ Sonu Dhull got the better of Vipin Kumar of Chandigarh 5-0 in a dominating performance. In another encounter, Parmod Kumar, representing All India Police defeated Zochhuuanawma Fania. Naveen Boora (SSCB) registered an impressive win over Dinesh Dagar (Railways).

Other remarkable bouts were: Jomohtacho (ARU) /Pankaj Chauhan (CHD) 5/0, Gagandeep (UP)/ Lakhbir Singh (PUN) 5/0 Buntee Singh (DEL)/Nishant Singh (BIH) 5/0.

A total number of 80 bouts were held on Monday.

–IANS

rkm/bg