Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been roped in by Yash Raj Films’s head honcho Aditya Chopra to direct the second installment of the blockbuster film ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan.

A source on condition of anonymity said, “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2.

“Plus, he is a young film-maker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward. Ayan directing ‘War 2’ is probably the most exciting announcements of recent times. All eyes on him to make the franchise and the YRF Spy Universe bigger.”

Speculations that Ayan is directing ‘War 2′ started when the director uploaded a note this morning and hinted at directing a very special movie!’

‘War’ released in 2019. It was directed by ‘Pathaan’ maker Siddharth Anand. The film also starred Tiger Shroff.

