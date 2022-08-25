ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ayan Mukerji: We have managed to create a masterpiece with ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’

The third song titled ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ from the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva’ dropped on Thursday. Director Ayan Mukerji said that the makers have managed to create a masterpiece with the track.

Ayan said: “It has been a tremendous experience working with Pritam Da, Arijit and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience.”

“Both ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’ have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well.”

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as DJ Shiva and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, this music video has the perfect combo of the actor’s incredible dance moves and an upbeat, colourful vibe that is guaranteed to make you shimmy as you get lost in the music.

With music composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by the Bollywood legend Arijit Singh, the song is called the ‘Celebration of Brahmastra’.

Talking about the song, Ranbir said: “I am extremely excited to present our latest track to the audience ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’. This is my character Shiva’s introduction song in the film, and I can’t wait for my fans to groove to it. I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ like they have given to ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam adds, “Dance Ka Bhoot is Brahmastra’s third track, and this song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on September 9, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

