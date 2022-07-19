Ayan Mukherji released a teaser of ‘Kesariya’ as a way of congratulating his best friend Ranbir Kapoor and his bride Alia Bhatt for their wedding.

The song is from Ayan’s highly anticipated movie, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

On Sunday, July 17, the song was officially launched and everyone heard the entire song. While the song is no doubt melodious and received a lot of love it also was very much the topic of discussion on social media because in the lyrics there is the phrase, ‘love storiyaan’, which didn’t sit right with many listeners.

Many of them commented that this phrase was akin to tasting Elaichi (cardamom) in a delicious biryani.

Director Ayan Mukherji, though, clearly disagreed with the popular opinion. In a video shared on Reddit, Ayan said, “”We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting. We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (it’s not like a cardamon in biryani, it’s like tasting salt when eating sugar, it has its own taste). Because the film is a modern film and the lyrics of the song are so traditional and simple, and this would have been a fun twist. I still feel that in some time, people will actually start enjoying it even more.”

Previously when talking about the ‘Kesariya’ Ayan had said, “Working with Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the entire team on Kesariya has been a momentous experience. Pritam Da always manages to save the best for me since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I am personally very excited about all the versions – Arijit Singh, Sid Sriram, Sanjith Hegde and Hesham Abdul Wahab have rendered it so beautifully and soulfully which shows across all versions.”

Ayan further added, “We all love the sizzling chemistry of Ranbir and Alia in the song, which hints at the strong bond they share. Fans all around the world have celebrated Ranbir-Alia’s love through the teaser, and I am very sure, the full track will surpass everyone’s expectations.”

‘Kesariya’ has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung soulfully by Arijit Singh and music composed by Pritam.

The song has been shot extensively in the Varanasi ghats and it has been one of the highly anticipated tracks of the year. It sets up beautifully the release of the movie, which happens on September 9, 2022.