The ‘Brahmastra’ trailer wowed the audience with its stellar display of VFX and provided fans with a sneak peek into the action, romance and drama that will be unleashed by the main characters – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

The trailer and fan reactions have been trending on social media since yesterday, June 15, when the trailer first dropped. But a huge portion of the audience are already speculating as to what they can expect and how the second and third installment of ‘Brahmastra’ will be.

For the unversed, when ‘Brahmastra’ was first announced, Ayan Mukherji stated that this will be the first part of a trilogy and so the official title of the movie is ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

Opening up about the second and third part of the ‘Brahmastra’ franchise movies, director Ayan Mukherji said, “We will plan the shooting of the second and third part after the release of the first film.” Revealing some idea about the future films, he said, “The entire trilogy will tell the same story but the next movies will introduce new characters and bring new perspectives to the Brahmastra story.”

As per reports, Ayan Mukherji started working on ‘Brahmastra’ nearly nine years ago. It was right after he completed ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and reportedly went on a soul-searching trip high up in the mountains.

He apparently started pre-production on ‘Brahmastra’ way back in 2014 but the actual shooting for the movie only started by 2017.

Speaking about the long process of making his most ambitious project yet and how is best friend and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was involved, Ayan said, “When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project? But in hindsight, I’m glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn’t even completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would’ve been too long a wait.”

‘Brahmastra’ will release in September 2022 and fans will be eagerly waiting and hoping that Ayan Mukherji doesn’t take another nine years to release the second and third parts of the trilogy.