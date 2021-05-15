Music composer Ayaz Ismail and singer Nakash Aziz have teamed up for the new song “Ghulam-E-Ali”. Ismail says the song combines modern as well as ethnic sounds.

“It has elements of Trap and EDM combined with Indian percussion and ethnic instruments like the Mandolin. When I was drafting it, I had visioned various singers and then came in Nakash Aziz,” said Ismail.

“When I was making the track, I was in a Sufi space, there was this direct connection with God, and upon his blessings, I was able to finish this track. ‘Ghulam-E-Ali’ is certainly different from what I have done before,” he added.

The song has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Amin Vailgy.

“Kunaal has done a wonderful job writing this track, the way he works and portrays a story within a song. This time it was Sufi ‘kalaam’ and I thought he wrote it beautifully,” adds Ayaaz.

“‘Ghulam-E-Ali’ captures the essence of current times, showcases happiness, and brings out the positivity within us, and asks to pray for well-being. Your direct connection to God,” he says about the song, which released on Ismail’s official YouTube channel recently.

–IANS

